Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.

Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.

However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.

On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.

Fans might have assumed it was Rhaenyra or Daemon Targaryen, but they were noticeably absent from episode nine, which centred on the coronation of King Aegon II.

Cole has also been played by Frankel throughout, while other, younger characters have been replaced by other actors as the series has undergone jumps in time.

Frankel has a difficult relationship with fans, who enjoy the actor’s talents but despise his character’s arc into villainy.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

Episode nine had fans calling for Cole’s head after his latest deplorable actions, after which the character appeared to suffer no consequences.

Last week, fans joked about the character not ageing during the series despite multiple time jumps and numerous other actors being replaced to reflect their change in age.

The House of the Dragon finale will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Monday 24 October at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day.