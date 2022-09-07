Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon producers have been accused of omitting the credit for an Emmy award-winning British editor who worked on the series.

The Game of Thrones spin-off, set almost 200 years before, is onto its fourth episode, which will be broadcast on Sunday (11 September).

While the series has received praise from critics, filmmaker Selina MacArthur has called out showrunners for allegedly failing to credit their work in the credits.

The London-based editor wrote on Twitter: “I spent seven months editing episodes two and three of House of the Dragon... I did leave the show early but the majority of my edit remained the same as I left it.

“How disappointing not to be credited for my hard work.”

MacArthur claimed in a follow-up reply that “a large amount of my work remained” despite the fact they “didn’t finish the job and there was a lot of work done after”, so an “in my opinion a joint credit would have been fair”.

MacArthur’s recent credits include The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Black Mirror.

The Independent has contacted representatives of the show for comment.

Selina MacArthur accuses ‘House of the Dragon’ of ignoring her ’hard work’ in the credits (Twitter)

House of the Dragon fixed what George RR Martin described as his “least favourite” Game of Thrones scene in the latest episode of the series.

The moment arrived during scenes depicting the hunting party of King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Meanwhile, last week, it was announced that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik would not return for season two.

Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force behind the prequel alongside Ryan J Condal and source material author, Martin.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”