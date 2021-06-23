Love Island 2021 will feature the show’s first ever islander with a disability.

The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (28 June), with a new batch of contestants heading to the Mallorcan villa in hope of coupling up and finding love.

The islanders are being revealed today (21 June), with Hugo Hammond, a secondary school PE teacher from Hampshire, among them. You can read more about the contestants as they’re announced here .

As well as working in education – something he says he “absolutely love” – Hammond has played cricket for England PD, the national physical disability team.

The 24-year-old has clubfoot, a condition in which one or both ankles are turned inwards from birth.

“I had lots of operations when I was a kid,” he explained.

“You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Hammond is the first islander with a disability to enter the villa (ITV)

Also among the Love Island line-up is Aaron Francis, a luxury events host who’s worked at the weddings of both Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

Find out everything you need to know about Love Island series six here .

Love Island returns Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2