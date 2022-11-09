Where is I’m a Celebrity 2022 filmed? The jungle that’s not actually a jungle
Goodbye, Gwrych Castle
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here fans rejoice – the series is back once again.
Unlike the past two years, its famous contestants are having to travel a lot further than North Wales to try and prove their mettle.
Due to the pandemic, the series has been forced to take place in Gwrych Castle, Wales for two years running.
However, 2022 sees the popular ITV reality series return to its roots, and will once more be held in the Australian jungle.
The cast for the 2022 edition of I’m a Celeb includes DJ Chris Moyles, England footballer Jill Scott and Loose Women star Charlene White, as well as Culture Club singer Boy George, and – in the year’s most sensational piece of reality TV casting – Conservative MP Matt Hancock.
But where exactly is I’m a Celebrity actually filmed?
In its early days, the series was filmed in Queensland, northeast Australia. However, for its second series in 2003, production migrated to New South Wales.
Specifically, the I’m a Celebrity “jungle” is located in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah.
The 15,310-acre space is not in fact a jungle, as it is constantly referred to on the show, but a rainforest.
Find everything else you need to know about the new series here, and the official cast photos here.
The Independent has also compiled a breakdown of the reported fees each castmember is receiving for competing on the show – with earnings ranging from five-digit-figures to as much as £900,000.
Hancock’s involvement in the show has been the main talking point to date, with the shamed politician coming under criticism from ministers, celebrities and viewers for agreeing to take part in the series.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.
