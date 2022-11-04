Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m a Celebrity winner Danny Miller shares damning Matt Hancock prediction for 2022 series

‘He needs to accept the fact he is going to be everyone’s toy,’ the ‘Emmerdale’ star said

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 04 November 2022 13:00
Comments
'He's a damn awful role model': Tory councillor tears into Matt Hancock

Reigning I’m a Celebrity champ, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, has shared his verdict on Matt Hancock’s participation in the new series.

On Tuesday (1 November), it was reported that the MP, who resigned as health secretary in 2021 after violating his own Covid regulations, would be entering the Australian jungle for the new series.

His participation was inadvertently confirmed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose official spokesperson condemnned Hancock’s decision to join the reality show.

Miller appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (4 November), where he was asked for his views on Hancock’s controversial decision to sign up to the show.

In 2021, the public constantly selected DJ and music producer Naughty Boy to take part in the Bushtucker Trials – and Miller, who plays Aaron Livesy in the ITV soap, thinks Hancock will be in the same position.

Recommended

“I think he needs to just accept the fact that he is going to be everyone’s toy,” Miller said. “Last year, unfortunately, Naughty Boy got it because he did the first one [challenge] and he was very entertaining and everyone then went, ‘Naughty Boy, Naughty Boy, Naughty Boy!’.

Miller continued: “This year, I think regardless of how entertaining he is, [Hancock] needs to accept that what he has put us through. I think the public are going to say, ‘This is what we are going to put you through’. And when they are done with him they will just get rid of him, I think.”

I’m a Celebrity begins on Sunday (6 November) at 9pm on ITV.

Meet all of the I’m a Celebrity contestants for 2022 here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in