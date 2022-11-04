Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reigning I’m a Celebrity champ, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, has shared his verdict on Matt Hancock’s participation in the new series.

On Tuesday (1 November), it was reported that the MP, who resigned as health secretary in 2021 after violating his own Covid regulations, would be entering the Australian jungle for the new series.

His participation was inadvertently confirmed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose official spokesperson condemnned Hancock’s decision to join the reality show.

Miller appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (4 November), where he was asked for his views on Hancock’s controversial decision to sign up to the show.

In 2021, the public constantly selected DJ and music producer Naughty Boy to take part in the Bushtucker Trials – and Miller, who plays Aaron Livesy in the ITV soap, thinks Hancock will be in the same position.

“I think he needs to just accept the fact that he is going to be everyone’s toy,” Miller said. “Last year, unfortunately, Naughty Boy got it because he did the first one [challenge] and he was very entertaining and everyone then went, ‘Naughty Boy, Naughty Boy, Naughty Boy!’.

Miller continued: “This year, I think regardless of how entertaining he is, [Hancock] needs to accept that what he has put us through. I think the public are going to say, ‘This is what we are going to put you through’. And when they are done with him they will just get rid of him, I think.”

I’m a Celebrity begins on Sunday (6 November) at 9pm on ITV.

