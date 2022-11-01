✕ Close Matt Hancock has Tory whip suspended after joining I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Matt Hancock has been accused of “trying to cash in on his terrible legacy” as health secretary during the pandemic by appearing on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign said: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.”

Mr Hancock’s ailing public image has suffered greatly in the few hours since it emerged he would appear on the hit ITV reality programme: he has been sternly rebuked by the prime minister, suspended from the Tory party and mocked by his constituency association.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak, who declined to give the former health secretary a role in his government, said: “The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.”

The spokesperson said it was unlikely Mr Sunak would watch his former colleague on the programme.