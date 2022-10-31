I’m a Celebrity 2022 lineup revealed including Chris Moyles and Boy George

The 2022 lineup for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been officially revealed.

Radio legend Chris Moyles and England Lioness Jill Scott are amongst the headline names going into the jungle, alongside Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver and former England rugby star Mike Tindall.

Boy George, Scarlette Douglas, Charlene White, Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe and Oliva Attwood have also been confirmed for this year’s series.

I’m a Celebrity returns on Sunday 6 November, hosted by Ant and Dec.

