Chris Moyles becomes sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity
Celebrity says they’re ‘gutted Matt Hancock is more popular’ than them
Chris Moyles is the sixth star to be eliminated from this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity.
His exit from the series follows on from Babatunde Aleshe, who exited the jungle during Wednesday night’s episode (23 November).
Hosts Ant and Dec entered the campsite to tell the contestants which received the fewest number of votes from the public.
Moyles had completed an “impossible” trial earlier in the episode alongside Owen Warner.
This leaves only five contestants left in the running to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle. You can find all all of the stars who have left so far here.
Speaking to Ant and Dec after his elimination, Moyles said: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me.”
Later, he continued: “Why am I out and he’s still in?”
Asked how he fared coping with the politician’s controversial entry to the series, Moyles said he “really struggled with it, to be fair”.
The presenter said he managed to cope with the challenge of living with Hancock by “seperating Matt Hancock from Matt”.
“Matt Hancock, I have major issues with. Matt? Less issues,” said Moyles.
He said he would like to see either Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, or Owen Warner take home the crown.
Liam Gallagher especially took Aleshe’s exit to heart, fuming that the comedian was sent packing while disgraced politician Hancock remains in the series.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
