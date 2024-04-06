For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne has issued yet another takedown of James Corden after criticising him on Celebrity Big Brother.

When the former X Factor judge appeared on ITV series last month, she surprised viewers with her candid views on everyone from Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour to her former employer Simon Cowell and Adele, whose accent she mocked.

But it was during a discussion of celebrities who name-drop that Osbourne called out Gavin & Stacey star Corden, stating: “I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time.’

She continued: “I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Reflecting on his arrival in the US, Osbourne said: “When he got to America, he played the LA game really well.” She then concurred when Louis Walsh, who finished fourth on the series, said he “kissed all the right people”.

Now, while discussing her time on the series with husband Ozzy, daughter Kelly and son Jack, Sharon doubled down on her criticism of the former Late Late Show host, who has cleared up rumours he was fired from the series.

When she said that Walsh “got into so much s***” for his candid opinions, Jack told her: “You weren’t a f***ing saint – you went after everyone as well!”

Sharon, defending herself, replied: “All I said was Anna Wintour’s a c***,” to which Kelly reminded her she also criticised DeGeneres and Adele.

Jack then said: “You f***ing went off at James Corden,” but Osbourne described her assessment as “fair”.

“That’s fair,” she said, adding: “I mean, he’s fair game. That fake laugh.” When Ozzy said he didn’t know who Corden was, Jack told his dad: “He was that British actor who became the talk show host in America.”

Sharon Osbourne is not a fan of James Corden ( Shutterstock / Getty Images )

Sharon then said, in reference to the 2013 film One Chance: “His claim to fame is playing Paul Potts in a movie.”

Corden started his career as an actor and writer in the UK before moving to the US in 2015 when he scored a gig presenting The Late Late Show.

His credits before One Chance include comedy series Gavin & Stacey, which he wrote alongside co-star Ruth Jones, and The History Boys , which began life as a stage play.

In 2011, he also received acclaim for his theatre performance in One Man, Two Guvnors.