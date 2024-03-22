✕ Close Moment Bradley Riches leaves Celebrity Big Brother in shock backdoor eviction

After almost two weeks of unadulterated chaos, brutal nominations and silly challenges, the final of Celebrity Big Brother2024 is happening tonight.

Colson Smith has finished in third place as Louis Walsh and Fern Britton have been evicted.

The remaining housemates are former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, reality personality David Potts, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin.

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches was eliminated in a brutal back-door eviction in the penultimate episode.

Riches’s eviction arrived after his fellow housemates were visited by their friends and family. But when it was the Heartstopper star’s turn, he was met by a recognisable face he wasn’t expecting: Celebrity Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu, who informed him he had received the lowest number of votes and was the seventh housemate to be evicted.

Tensions have been boiling in the CBB house, with Kuzmin embroiled in a confusing feud with Britton over the past week. Things then took an awkward turn on Wednesday’s episode when Kuzmin accidentally injured Britton during a physical challenge.

Meanwhile, viewers have accused ITV of “fixing” the show so that Walsh could stay in until the final. Walsh was nominated for eviction by Britton but in a plot twist orchestrated by Big Brother, he was granted immunity.

Celebrity Big Brother final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.