Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Final– live: David Potts crowned winner as Nikita Kuzmin, Louis Walsh, Fern Britton evicted
One star has fallen at the final hurdle – but who has gone home?
After almost two weeks of unadulterated chaos, brutal nominations and silly challenges, the final of Celebrity Big Brother2024 is happening tonight.
Colson Smith has finished in third place as Louis Walsh and Fern Britton have been evicted.
The remaining housemates are former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, reality personality David Potts, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin.
Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches was eliminated in a brutal back-door eviction in the penultimate episode.
Riches’s eviction arrived after his fellow housemates were visited by their friends and family. But when it was the Heartstopper star’s turn, he was met by a recognisable face he wasn’t expecting: Celebrity Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu, who informed him he had received the lowest number of votes and was the seventh housemate to be evicted.
Tensions have been boiling in the CBB house, with Kuzmin embroiled in a confusing feud with Britton over the past week. Things then took an awkward turn on Wednesday’s episode when Kuzmin accidentally injured Britton during a physical challenge.
Meanwhile, viewers have accused ITV of “fixing” the show so that Walsh could stay in until the final. Walsh was nominated for eviction by Britton but in a plot twist orchestrated by Big Brother, he was granted immunity.
Celebrity Big Brother final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Celebrity Big Brother crowns David Potts winner for 2024
A tense live final saw just one celebrity win the public vote.
David Potts was triumphant during the live show, after he won over the hearts of viewers who have praised Ibiza Weekender star for his matter-of-fact nature, friendly banter and hilarious conversations with Big Brother in the diary room.
Celebrity Big Brother crowns winner for 2024
A tense live final saw just one celebrity win public vote
David Potts crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024
After two weeks of unadulterated chaos, shock plot twists and brutal face-to-face nominations, the public has crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.
David Potts was triumphant during the live show, after he won over the hearts of viewers who have praised Ibiza Weekender star for his matter-of-fact nature, friendly banter and hilarious conversations with Big Brother in the diary room.
During his final night on the show he said, “Sometimes I think people think I’m just a loud mouth and long legs”.
‘Incredibly close’ between David and Nikita as 3.5 million votes cast
AJ Odudu and Will Best have revealed that the results of the Celebrity Big Brother final are “incredibly close” as 3.5 million votes have been cast.
David and Nikita are the last two people standing - Who will win?
Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin are the final two people remaining as the winner is to be announced imminently.
Colson Smith finishes in third place
Coronation Street star, Colson Smith, is the latest to be evicted as he finishes in third place.
The 25-year-old said he “never” thought he would be in the final.
Louis Walsh struggled sleeping alone and considered leaving due to anxiety
Louis Walsh admitted he struggled sleeping alone and would get anxiety at night as he considered leaving the show “one or two times”.
He shouted, “Oh no!” as AJ Odudu and Will Best tell him that Sinitta is in the audience. He was confronted by the wife of Simon Cowell after he was caught slating her husband in a gossip session with Sharon Osbourne.
“I still made the last four” Walsh said in response to receiving 14 nominations by his housemates.
Louis Walsh admits he loved having a gossip with Sharon Osbourne
In his eviction interview with Will Best and AJ Odudu, Walsh said that the pair’s friendship meant it was “no holds barred”.
Walsh said his favourite person to bicker with was David Potts.
Viewers split on Louis Walsh eviction
Jedward also celebrated his eviction following him calling the duo “vile” on the show.
“F*ck yes Louis is not the winner” they wrote on X/Twitter.
Watch: Louis Walsh launches into scathing rant about Simon Cowell
Louis Walsh has given us some of the most iconic and memorable moments of the season.
From his gossip sessions with Sharon Osbourne to admitting he doesn’t know how to crack an egg.
Louis Walsh finishes in fourth place after eviction
X Factor judge Louis Walsh becomes the latest person to be evicted from the Big Brother house.
Colson Smith, David Potts and Nikita Kuzmin remain.
Who will win? You decide.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies