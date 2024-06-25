Jared Padalecki reveals he was treated for ‘dramatic suicidal ideation’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Supernatural and Gilmore Girls star Jared Padalecki has opened up about a "really low" time in his life, revealing that he checked into a clinic in 2015 to seek treatment for “dramatic suicidal ideation”.

The 41-year-old actor was speaking to Tommy DiDario on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, as People reports.

"I had a really low moment," said Padalecki. "I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, ‘Get home.'"

“And so I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it, and haven’t been suicidal since — not for a moment,” Padalecki continued. “I needed a full reset.”

The San Antonio-born actor, most recently seen playing the leading role in the rebooted Western drama Walker, explained that he had become burned out.

“I had spent 15 years in this industry,” he said. “You go to an audition or a red carpet and they don’t want, ‘Jared, how are you doing today?’ ‘Today was rough, I didn’t sleep.’ They want, ‘It’s great! Excited to be here!’”

open image in gallery Jared Padalecki pictured in New York in 2017 ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images )

“I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what’s best for the person who’s talking to me as opposed to just being honest.”

He went on to say that he was happy to be open about seeking help with his mental health. “I don’t wear it as a scarlet letter. It’s not like I’m shameful. I wear it proudly,” he said. “You’re a human, I’m a human. There are still highs and lows.”

“And today’s a low,” he added, in reference to the recent cancellation of Walker.

When that news was announced in May, Padalecki shared a statement on Instagram.

“It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off,” he wrote.

“After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful.”

He gave a special thanks to fans for their support as he continued, “Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS!”

“I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again,” Padalecki concluded along with a cowboy emoji.