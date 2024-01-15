Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Garraway is being supported after “vile” and “disgusting” comments made by former Apprentice contestant Katie Hopkins about her late husband Derek Draper.

Hopkins, who first rose to fame in the third series of The Apprentice, has become known over the years for her extreme views and, in 2020, was banned from X/Twitter for breaching the site’s rules by sharing “abuse and hateful conduct”.

However, Hopkins, who has previously generated intense backlash due to such posts, had her account reinstated in November 2023 after the platform was acquired by Elon Musk – and on Sunday (14 January), set her sights on Good Morning Britain broadcaster Garraway just nine days after the death of her husband after a lengthy battle with long Covid.

On 5 January, Garraway, who spent the last four years caring for the former political lobbyist, thanked her friends and fans for their unwavering support, and has since shared an update on family life following Draper’s death.

Hopkins used the opportunity to mock Garraway in a video that has now been viewed more than four million times. In the clip, she said: “8.30 tonight there’s a documentary on the TV that you all need to watch. Yeah, it’s a Kate Garraway documentary, so it’s important that I finish on time for you tonight.”

Hopkins then added, laughing “It’s Kate Garraway: Life After Derek. There’s also a book she’s releasing to go with the documentary… he’s only been dead a week.”

There is no such interview or book being released by Garraway. Her comments have led to outrage, with many branding them “vile” and “disgusting”.

Among those supporting Garraway in the wake of the comments is Piers Morgan, who called Hopkins “despicable” and comedian Dom Joly, who said of the commentator: “She is a pure sociopath – zero empathy, total grifter.”

Meanwhile, broadcaster Lorraine King added: “Just when you think Katie Hopkins can’t stoop lower she pulls out a joker card.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“What breed of sick person would laugh at Kate Garraway and her now late husband Derek Draper. Hopkins is clearly jealous that she hasn’t experienced true love. Why can’t she just be nice – even once.”

Katie Hopkins branded ‘vile’ for mocking Kate Garraway days after Derek Draper’s death (X/Twitter)

In the wake of of Draper’s death, Garraway announced she would take a leave of absence from her presenting roles, including on GMB.

The presenter, who also hosts her own show on Smooth Radio, plans to return to work in the future, according to the PA news agency.

Garraway announced that Draper, who contracted Covid-19 during the early days of the pandemic, had died after becoming “critically ill” early in December last year.

Her statement read: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

The late Derek Draper alongside his wife Kate Garraway (PA News)

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Tony Blair, Elton John, Gordon Brown, former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, and Lorraine Kelly led the tributes to Draper.

Blair described the Labour adviser as a ruthless political operative and “an important part of the New Labour story”, while Brown remembered him as a “brilliant, creative and multitalented” man.