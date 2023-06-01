Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Cattrall has given the Sex and the City fandom the “best news”, as she confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in season two of the ongoing spin-off.

In a shock announcement on Wednesday (31 May), it was reported that Cattrall would return in a surprise cameo for the season two finale of And Just Like That... (available on Sky and NOW in the UK).

On Thursday (1 June), the 66-year-old actor verified the reports in an Instagram post.

“Happy Pride!” Cattrall wrote, alongside a screenshot of a Variety headline – “Sex and the City shocker: Kim Cattrall to return as Samantha Jones with And Just Like That... cameo”.

While it was Variety that broke the news, it may well be Cattrall who broke the internet.

The post’s comment section was bombarded with ecstatic fans who praised the screen “legend” for returning to the franchise.

“And just like that... the ratings will go up! All because of you,” one person suggested.

“This is exactly how it should’ve been since the beginning...” a second declared. “Sex and the City is not Sex and the City without her.”

“Mother torturing us for 5 years and then giving us what we want and need, we are not worthy *bows*,” a third quipped.

“Best news of June so far!” another added, while YouTuber Kalen Allen thanked Catrall “for [her] service”.

Also jumping in on the good news was socialite Kris Jenner, who wrote: “FABULOUS!!!!!!!”

Cattrall is said to have recorded her dialogue for her brief cameo on 22 March.

It is also claimed that Cattrall recorded her lines without seeing or interacting with the other stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, or series showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The scene will reportedly see Samantha, now based in London, speaking on the phone to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker).

Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

Cattrall portrayed Samantha from 1998 to 2004 in the six-season drama, reprising the role in two subsequent feature films. However, she had been vocal about not wanting to return to the role again.

In 2016, she stated that she was finished with the character of Samantha, amid talk of a potential third Sex and the City film that never transpired.

Catrall’s relationship with Parker and other cast members was reportedly strained, with the actors exchanging words in a series of interviews after 2016.

Season two of And Just Like That... will premiere on 22 June on Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. Check out the official trailer for the series here.