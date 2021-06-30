Love Island has finally returned to our screens, with a new group of singles headed to Mallorca in search of romance.

While contestants on the show are known for “cracking on” with anyone that enters the villa, some islanders do manage to stay loyal (babes) both in the villa and beyond.

So yes, many couples do break up as soon as they’re out in the real world and grappling with millions of Instagram DMs and club appearances, but Love Island does have some success stories, too.

In recent years, there have even been marriages and babies.

Here are Love Island’s longest lasting couples...

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde – Series 2

When Cara De La Hoyde stepped forward for Nathan Massey on the first day of Love Island 2016, chances are she probably didn’t think they’d be together forever. Despite winning over the public’s affections with their surprisingly normal-seeming relationship (they eventually won the series), the pair did briefly split. De La Hoyde announced shortly after that she was pregnant.

Fortunately, the couple rekindled their relationship just before welcoming their first child, Freddie-George, together in 2017. They became engaged in 2018, after Massey took his partner back to the original villa the show was filmed in to propose and married in the summer of 2018. They now also have a daughter, Delilah, born in July last year.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen – Series 2

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen also reached the final on series two of Love Island, despite not getting off to the best of starts. The pair fancied each other, when Bowen joined the villa, but he went off and spent a night in the hideaway with Zara Holland, leading to one of the show’s most memorable moments that lost Holland her Miss GB crown.

However, Buckland and Bowen were loved by the audience and became engaged soon after leaving the villa. They got married in September 2018 (becoming the first Love Island couple to do so) and now live in Essex with their french bulldogs and a horse.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever – Series 3

Series three stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever coupled up early on in the villa in 2017, but their relationship was put to the test after Shears was kicked out by her fellow islanders. Lever followed soon after (at a time when rumours were swirling about Shears’s alleged infidelity upon leaving the villa), but the pair put on a united front.

They initially got married on Good Morning Britain in February 2018 (of course) before officially tying the knot in Mykonos in October 2018. They have one child, a one-year-old son, together.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – Series 3

Camilla Thurlow didn’t have the best initial run in the Love Island villa, coupling up with wrong guy after wrong guy (who can forget her fight with Jonny Mitchell about feminism?). When model Jamie Jewitt came in and coupled up with her, viewers worried he might be too good to be true, but the couple kept their post-villa plans lowkey and ended up proving them all wrong.

A few months after welcoming their daughter Nell together last October, they got engaged, with Jewitt putting his daughter in a babygrow reading “Mummy will you marry my daddy?” to do it.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury – Series 5

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are one of Love Island’s most high-profile couples, having met on the show in 2019. While eventual series champions Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea split just weeks after winning the show, the influencer and boxer are still going strong and live together in Manchester.

Hague regularly documents their life as a couple on YouTube, where she has 1.5 million followers and is often seen supporting her boyfriend at his fights. However, the couples made headlines for upsetting reasons last year after a puppy they had bought from Russia died just six days after they bought him, leading to criticism from anti-puppy farm activists.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, Series 6

Love Island’s first winter series aired early in 2020, ending just a month before the world came to a standstill due to coronavirus. While lockdown put a strain on many couples, for those already used to spending all their time together (albeit in a South African villa) it wasn’t so hard, with quite a few series six couples still together.

Among them are series champions Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who are still together one year on and share a flat in Manchester.

Siannise Fudge and Luke – Series 6

Series two runners up Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are also still going strong, living together in London. They regularly share content together on social media, including TikTok, where Trotman has 1.3 million followers.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones – Series 6

Callum Jones’s main narrative on the winter series of Love Island came when he coupled up with Molly Smith at Casa Amor behind Shaughna Phillips’s back. Phillips was loved by the public, but the couple made it further than her in the competition, bowing out just before the final. They now live together in Manchester.

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed – Series 6

Another series six couple you might not realise are still together, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico coupled up late in the competition but have kept going strong and regularly update fans on their relationship on social media.

Love Island begins Monday 28 June on ITV2.