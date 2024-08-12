Love Island USA star Caine Bacon says he’s been shut out of season 6 reunion

Support truly

Caine Bacon, the controversial star of Love Island USA, has said he’s been shut out of the show’s televised reunion.

The season six cast of the reality dating series are currently in New York City to film the reunion for Peacock.

Bacon has been sharing his time in the city on TikTok; however, he responded to a fan telling them he did not attend filming.

“It isn’t,” Bacon commented after a fan asked whether the reunion had been canceled. “I mean, I’ve been cancelled from it lol,” he added.

The Independent has contacted Peacock for comment.

Since being dumped from the island, Bacon has repeatedly taken to social media to criticize the show’s editing process and share behind-the-scenes secrets, which is frowned upon by the producers.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Love Island USA executive producer Simon Thomas said: “Caine gets on TikTok, just like goes for it. And so you reach out to Caine and say, ‘Hey, mate. Firstly, you’re not supposed to talk about production but, secondly, let’s just keep some mystery to it.’

open image in gallery Caine Bacon of ‘Love Island USA’ ( Peacock )

“... We think that the Islanders should come out, they have their truth. It is not always the same thing that we agree with; we have different versions of events. We have tape sometimes that contradicts what they might say. But if I was afraid of what an Islander was going to say in a TikTok, then I’ve probably been doing something wrong along the way.

“… So we’re aware of it. I think we try and talk to them about where it doesn’t actually benefit them, [and] there are things in their contract they shouldn’t talk about. But for the most part, I don’t want to go to war with Islanders. I don’t want to, it’s just part of the fun.”

Further to his comments about the show, Bacon faced criticism for a video he shared from a Korean restaurant in New York with co-star Aaron Evans.

In the video, Bacon adds a “G” to the phrase “Chin Chin” and bursts out laughing. He also mispronounces the name of the restaurant Nangman BBQ as “Gangnam Style,” referencing the famous Psy single.

Love Island USA’s sixth season witnessed a dramatic increase in popularity with many fans suggesting it was superior to the UK version this year. It was the No 1 reality series in the US across streaming platforms according to Nielsen data, with viewership doubling from past seasons.

It was also Peacock’s most-watched and most-talked-about series by minutes watched and volume of social conversation.

During the Love Island USA Season 6 finale, host Ariana Madix announced a reunion set to air on August 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Peacock.