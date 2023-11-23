I’m a Celebrity campmates left red-faced as Nigel Farage bares it all

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were left red in the face after controversial politician Nigel Farage bared it all while taking a bath in the middle of camp.

In scenes aired on Thursday night (23 November), Farage ran himself a nice hot bath but did not warn his campmates that he would be putting on a display in their open-plan camp with the bathtub placed at a height.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold walked past and caught sight of his bare bottom as he got out of the tub and said to herself: “That’s a sight… for sore eyes.”

The actor then bumped into This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and said: “I just saw something I never thought I’d see: Nigel’s bare a***.”

This brought back memories for Gibson who caught a sighting of Farage’s bare behind during the first day of the reality competition.

“I see it on the first day! Considering he’s nearly 60 it ain’t too bad,” Gibson said.

Harold replied, commenting on the controversial politician’s physique: “He looks good doesn’t he? Nice little bum.”

Then, in a confessional moment in the Bush Telegraph, Harold admitted: “It was the weirdest feeling seeing Nigel Farage’s a*** first thing in the morning.”

Standing together Gibson and Harold said in sync: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No… it’s Nigel Farage’s a**e!”

Harold, doing her best impression of Sir David Attenborough’s Planet Earth voiceover, said: “Here we have Nigel Farage, politician, in his natural habitat.”

Gibson joined in with the impression: “Long gone are the days of Brexit. He now just dwindles in the bush.”

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity viewers have been similarly shocked to see Farage’s behind.

Some asked the more subtle questions: “Why is Nigel Farage’s arse on my screen again?”

“Didn’t have #danielleharold saying #NigelFarage has a nice arse in my 2023 bingo card,” another Twitter/X user remarked.

Another made a joke about Farage’s unpopularity following his Brexit campaign: “This is NOT what we meant when we said we wanted to see the back of Nigel Farage.”

Farage’s appearance on the reality TV competition has sparked heated debate after #BoycottImACelebrity began trending on social media.

After the 2023 launch episode, viewing figures showed a huge loss of two million viewers on last year.

Viewers are attributing the dip to the inclusion of controversial ex-politician Farage. Since the GB News host was revealed to be appearing on this year’s series, long-time fans of the show announced plans to boycott it, and the ratings dip has been branded “the Farage effect”.

Farage is known for espousing right-wing views on subjects ranging from immigration and the gender pay gap, and over the years, has been accused of inciting xenophobia.

During his past five days in the Australian jungle, fellow campmates have tried to confront Farage about his political views, specifically his stance on immigration.

On Monday night’s episode, First Dates star Fred Sirieix told Farage that he thought his Brexit campaign as Ukip leader was “shameful”.

Sirieix criticised Farage for a poster he launched in 2016 depicting a line of desperate refugees trying to reach Europe under the headline “Breaking Point”.

“It was about demonising migrants,” Sirieix told Farage, adding: “I thought it was disgraceful what you did, Nigel.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night’s episode (22 Novemeber), YouTube star Nella Rose, 26, confronted Farage over his views on immigration.

“Let’s get everything out in the open. All the tea is coming out now… apparently you’re anti-immigrants?” asked Rose.

Farage defended himself: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair. Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

“I’m one of the numbers?” Rose said. “Those immigrants that are coming in, I came in. What is so wrong about immigrants?”

Farage said: “Listen. Since 2000, the British population has increased by 10 million. 10 million.”

Rose asked whether that was a “good thing” and Farage replied: “Unless you want a GP appointment…”

Rose replied: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.