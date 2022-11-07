Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ant and Dec addressed Olivia Attwood’s sudden departure on Monday’s (7 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

On Sunday (6 November), it was revealed that the Love Island alum was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.

ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.

During the Monday episode, Dec told viewers: “Unfortunately, Olivia Attwood has left the jungle for medical reasons and sadly won't be returning.”

Ant added: “Now, she does feature in tonight’s show, which was filmed before she had to leave. We’re very sad to see her go and we wish her well.“

The star took part in the first trial as a VIP before she had to leave.

Ant and Dec and Olivia Attwood (ITV)

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Specifities of her medical condition have not been shared and it is unknown if an additional celebrity will join the series as a replacement.

Meanwhile, a statement shared on Attwood’s Instagram page said the TV personality was “heartbroken” to be leaving the show early.

“She dreamed of doing I’m A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would),” it read.

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

Attwood was the first ever ex-Love Island contestant to appear on the series, which has returned to Australia after a two-year stint in Wales during the pandemic.

The launch episode was watched by a peak of 10 million households.

Read The Independent’s two-star review of the return of I’m a Celebrity here, and live updates from the launch episode here.