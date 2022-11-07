I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood quits the jungle after 24 hours

✕ Close I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are already obsessed with the “unflappable” Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.

The popular ITV reality series returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.

I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs.

During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Tindall and Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.

This year’s stars include singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Check out the highlights from Sunday’s show below.