I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood quits the jungle after 24 hours
New series is back where it belongs
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are already obsessed with the “unflappable” Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.
The popular ITV reality series returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.
I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs.
During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Tindall and Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.
This year’s stars include singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.
Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.
Check out the highlights from Sunday’s show below.
The first episode of the new series was watched by a lot of people – an increase on 2021.
First episode of I’m a Celeb peaks at 10 million viewers – even without Matt Hancock
Show has returned with its 20th series
Will Olivia Attwood still get paid for her brief appearance on the series?
Will Olivia Attwood still be paid for I’m a Celebrity 2022?
There are plenty of creepy crawlies in the jungle to scare the stars off
Olivia Attwood has left 'I’m a Celebrity’ on medical grounds
ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.
A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”
Just one day in, and I’m a Celebrity has lost its first star.
One star has quit I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours
‘She’ll be very much missed on the show,’ ITV said
Fair to say I’ve missed these memes...
When will Matt Hancock join I’m A Celebrity?
And because we know you’re all asking it... here’s everything we know about when Matt Hancock will be heading into the jungle.
Where is Matt Hancock and is he going on I’m a Celebrity?
Former health secretary’s decision to fly off to the jungle this year has been met with widespread backlash
Martin Lewis is not here for these celebrities.
Wondering how much this year’s campmates are being paid?
How much are this year’s I’m a Celebrity contestants being paid?
Fees vary wildly from person to person – with one said to be nearly reaching £1m
And that’s the (rather abrupt) end!
Tomorrow night, our VIPs (Olivia, Chris, George, Scarlette) will be taking part in the first trial of the series!
I can’t lie, it’s good to be back.
“Mike Tindall is a dragon, bruv.”
Incredible.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies