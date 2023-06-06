✕ Close Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy for the first time on This Morning

Holly Willoughby opened her first episode of This Morning without Phillip Schofield with an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.

The 42-year-old returned to her presenting duties on the ITV programme today (Monday 5 June) alongside temporary co-host Josie Gibson.

She began by acknowledging the furore surrounding Schofield admitting that he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. Willoughby said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a This Morning employee while he was still married.

Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.