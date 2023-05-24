Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British TV world has been rocked by the announcement last week that Phillip Schofield was stepping down as co-host of This Morningafter over 20 years.

Schofield, who presented the ITV morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, announced his departure from the series amid reports of a behind-the-scenes “feud” between him and Willoughby.

In the days since the news broke, a number of other TV personalities and celebrities have given their thoughts on Schofield’s shock exit.

Divisive GB News presenter Piers Morgan described the aftermath of Schofield’s departure as “brutal to watch”, and hit out at “ruthless backstabbing in the world of daytime television”.

“One minute Schofield was the undisputed king of morning TV and fast heading to bona fide national treasure status – the next he’s a dethroned, shamed, vilified, national disgrace and social media laughing stock,” Morgan wrote.

Morgan left his own position as host of another ITV morning show, Good Morning Britain, back in 2021 amid a row over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Citing his own GMB downfall, Morgan claimed to have “personal empathy” with Schofield over the manner of his resignation.

Willoughby and Schofield in happier times (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Another celebrity to have weighed in on the story is Eamonn Holmes, who previously hosted the Friday edition of This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford.

Speaking on his GB News breakfast show, Holmes claimed that Schofield had not chosen to resign but had in fact been “sacked”.

“Oh please, just stop this,” he said. “He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”

Holmes’s statement contradicts Schofield’s statement announcing his departure. ITV subsequently issued a denial, stating: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”

While hosting This Morning on Monday 22 May due to Willoughby’s half-term absence, guest presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond addressed Schofield’s departure, paying tribute to their former colleague.

O’Leary said: “As a show, everyone on and off screen at ITV and This Morning say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.”

Hammond added: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had, and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary (ITV)

Irish chef and fellow This Morning star Clodagh McKenna shared a tribute to Schofield on social media, which read: “21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of 3 of them. I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy.

“You will be missed.”

Last week, former Gladiators host Ulrika Jonsson weighed in on the reported “feud” between Willoughby and Schofield.

“Daytime TV is a lively, narcissistic melting pot of ego, vanity, hierarchy and domination, not to mention the bevy of managers and agents standing backstage ready to compete for their clients’ best outcomes,” she said.

“For the show’s dedicated followers, however, I suspect this war of the egos is a great sadness. They have invested in both presenters over the years and are fond of them. On-screen duos are about balance, harmony and respect and it can be very hard to get right.”

Comedian Jack Whitehall saw the lighter side of the situation, cracking jokes about the intra-programme “feud” on TV during an appearance on BBC comedy series The Chris and Rose Ramsey Show.

His barb drew gasps from the studio audience as he mockingly likened the relationship between him and his father to that of Willoughby and Schofield.

Schofield’s statement last week read: “Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”