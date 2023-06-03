The editor of This Morning said “scores are being settled” as he address claims the ITV show had a “toxic culture”.

Martin Frizell, who reportedly joined the show in July 2016, was asked by a journalist whether he should have been more curious about Mr Schofield’s relationship with the much younger man.

“There are lots of questions to answer but there’s a KC appointed for an external review and anything we say now could be prejudicial,” Mr Frizell said.

When asked if there was a “toxic culture” at This Morning, he said: “Read between the lines, I think there are some scores being settled.”

Mr Frizell said he was not concerned to speak to Jane Mulcahy KC, the lawyer appointed by ITV to conduct the external review.

He added: “There will be lots of time when it’s all over to go through who did what, when, why.”

“She’ll (Ms Mulcahy) get to the bottom, if there are questions to be answered, she’ll find those answers.”