Piers Morgan makes ‘offer’ to Strictly producers amid ongoing BBC scandal

Piers Morgan has made an offer to Strictly Come Dancing producers after numerous scandals hit the much loved dancing competition.

The ex-Good Morning Britain broadcaster, 59, claimed he could “save the day” for the BBC programme amid investigations into ongoing bullying and abuse claims against multiple Strictly professional dancers.

Morgan claimed the future of the programme has been threatened by a “snowflake virus” and expressed concerns that the dancing competition could be cancelled.

Writing on X/Twitter, Morgan offered himself up as a Strictly contestant but vowed he would only appear on the show if he was paired with a partner so “tough, brutal and uncompromising” that he would win the competition.

Morgan’s “memo to Strictly Come Dancing execs” comes as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in its biggest scandal in its 20-year history.

A duty of care issues has rocked the show following the departure of Giovanni Pernice ans Graziano Di Prima, who was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room during last year’s series.

This revelation came just weeks after professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, was also dropped from the series following allegations over his teaching style after his former partner Amanda Abbington pulled out of the 2023 series.

open image in gallery Piers Morgan has made an offer to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ producers amid ongoing allegations against Graziano Di Prima and other professionals ( YoutTube/BBC )

Now, ex-celebrity contestants are speaking out against their time on the show – and the remaining professional dancers are reportedly furious they’ve been left “hung out to dry”.

On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.

When asked if he is confident the show will go ahead with the forthcoming series, Davie said: “I need to be assured we have the right safeguarding and duty of care in place, and that is the first question I ask.

“I am assured by the robust actions we have taken in terms of the changes we have made … that we are in a position to deliver a very good season this year and that has been my focus.”

He continued: “With that assurance, I’m looking forward to the next season.

“I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”