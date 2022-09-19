Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of celebrities were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

The late monarch’s funeral began at 11am, after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where her body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon (14 September).

Some 2,000 mourners, including world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, took their seats earlier in the 1,269-year-old Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral.

The Order of Service included a sermon by Archbishop Justin Welby, in which he quoted Vera Lynn’s famous Second World War song “We’ll Meet Again”, and several musical moments.

A number of the late monarch’s favourite hymns, including “The Lord’s my Shepherd, I’ll not Want”, were performed by the choirs of Westminster Abbey and the Chapel Royal.

A few recognisable faces were spotted in attendance at the ceremony.

Bear Grylls

TV star Bear Grylls was one of the first celebrities to be pictured outside Westminster Abbey as he smiled and waved at onlookers.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Archive)

Grylls was there as a chief scout, a role that he was appointed to aged 25 in 2009. He started his second term in 2015. Grylls, therefore, represented Scouts at the state funeral for the Queen, who was a patron.

Sandra Oh

Many viewers at home were shocked to see Killing Eve star Sandra Oh in attendance as part of the Canadian delegation.

The Grey’s Anatomy star took part in a procession as a member of the Order of Canada, alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic swimmer Mark Tewkesbury.

The actor, who was born in Canada to Korean parents, was granted the honour in June 2022.

Sandra Oh to form part of Canadian delegation for Queen’s funeral (Richard Shotwell/AP) (AP)

Sophie Winkleman

Peep Show fans were quick to spot Sophie Winkleman in the crowd at the state funeral.

The actor – who played Big Suze in the hit British sitcom – married into the royal family in 2009. She holds the title of Lady Frederick Windsor after marrying Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, a cousin of the Queen.

Winkleman was previously spotted alongside the royals on Friday (16 September) while the Queen was lying in state.

Big Suze (Channel 4)

A number of other celebrities were expected to make an appearance at the state funeral but were not spotted among the mourners.

Among those rumoured to have been invited were Sir David Attenborough, Sir Elton John, and racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart, who had become close with the Queen due to his friendship with Princess Anne.

Many, however, joined the miles-long queue to pay their respects at the queen’s lying-in-state. David Beckham, Tilda Swinton, and Strictly star Neil Jones were among the stars to be spotted in the line.

After having been taken to Wellington Arch, the coffin is being driven to Windsor Castle. After a memorial service at St George’s Chapel, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign will be buried this evening.

You can follow along with live updates from the Queen’s funeral here.