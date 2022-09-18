Jump to content

How to watch the Queen’s funeral on TV: Start times and schedule for BBC iPlayer, ITV, Sky

Late monarch will be laid to rest on Monday

Nicole Vassell,Gustaf Kilander
Sunday 18 September 2022 10:25
Comments
What happens at the Queen's state funeral?

The TV viewing arrangements for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been announced.

After the Queen’s death aged 96 on Thursday 8 September, it was announced that a state funeral would be held on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.

As one of his first acts after being proclaimed as the new monarch, King Charles III declared the day of the funeral a public holiday and a national day of mourning.

After a period of laying-in-state at Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects, the Queen will then be moved to Windsor Castle for burial at St George’s Chapel.

She will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

How to watch the Queen’s funeral in the UK

The funeral will be televised on BBC One and BBC News, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 8am BST.

ITV has confirmed it will run live, uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September. Broadcasting will begin from 6am BST, with all five channels and ITV Hub being simulcast at the same time.

Sky News has confirmed its broadcast schedule for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II too, with live coverage throughout the day available for free on Sky News and the Sky News App, YouTube and on Freeview. The channel will broadcast the funeral procession, followed by coverage of the State Funeral Service.

Queen Elizabeth II

Large screens are expected to be erected in towns and cities, with locations to be announced closer to the date.

Cinema chains including Curzon, Arc and Vue will screen the funeral for free and cancel all other film showings for the day. Cinemagoers are required to pre-book their seats.

It is expected that the funeral will be one of the most watched royal events in history, with billions of people around the world tuning in to watch the late monarch laid to rest.

Earlier this year, Prince Philip’s funeral was viewed by 13 million in the UK, while the British viewing figures for Diana’s funeral on 6 September 1997 stood at 32.1 million British audience members.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.

