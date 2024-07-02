Rylan Clark has blunt answer for fans wanting him to do Strictly Come Dancing

Support truly

Rylan Clark has responded to rumours that he will be taking part in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC contest, which has found itself in hot water recently over alleged complaints against professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, is set to return in September for its 22nd series.

With just two months to go until the show’s return, producers are hard at work signing up the stars who will be competing to take home the Glitterball trophy, following in the footsteps of past winners Ellie Leach, Hamza Yassin, and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Clark, 35, who has been busy with his BBC travel series Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, previously presented the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

He quit the programme last year, however, prompting speculation that he could be swapping his mic for the dance floor.

Clarke has now poured water on those rumours. “I get asked to do Strictly all the time, but the answer is no,” he wrote in his Daily Star Hot TV column. “I wouldn’t do it.”

He went on to explain his reasons behind his hesitance, referencing his past role on It Takes Two.

“It wouldn’t be fair for me to go back and compete. It would be the same as if I went back into Celebrity Big Brother. It wouldn’t be fair,” he said.

open image in gallery Clark finally clarified whether he will be taking part in the show ( Getty Images )

Clark appeared on the 11th series of the reality show, which he won. After shooting to fame as a competitor on X Factor, the Essex-born presenter has gone on to host several shows of his own, and has become known for his amiability and humour.

Meanwhile, the first star for Strictly is already believed to have been selected, with reports claiming that blind comedian and CBeebies actor Chris McCausland has signed up in what would be a history-making move for the show.

It is also reported that presenter Martin Roberts, the face of daytime series Homes under the Hammer, is currently in talks with bosses about participating.

A source told the Daily Star: “Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It’ll be a dream come true for him – and a delight for viewers.”