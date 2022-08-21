The Sandman: Netflix users divided over JK Rowling reference
Viewers aren’t sure how to take it
Netflix users have been left divided over a JK Rowling reference in The Sandman.
On Friday (19 August), two weeks after the Neil Gaiman adaptation was released, two bonus episodes were added to the streaming service, causing excitement among fans of the show
In the second part, which was written by Catherine Smyth-McMullen, the Harry Potter author is referenced in a scene occurring during the book launch of fictional writing Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill).
The scene, set in August 2020, reveals that “every major studio wants a piece” of Madoc, with the author set to work with ‘whoever lets him write and direct” the film adaptation of his novel.
One character then says: “They won’t even let Jo Rowling write and direct,” to which the other replies: “Jo Rowling needs a new agent. Tell her to call me.”
In recent years, Rowling has made headlines for sharing her views on transgender rights. She was first met with a backlash in June 2020 after calling out an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate”. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she wrote, adding: “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”
The scene was set two months after the controversy, which led to her being criticised as “anti-trans” and “transphobic”.
Some viewers read the reference to Rowling needing “a new agent” as a dig at Rowling.
“OOOOOOH MY GOD THE DIG AT JK ROWLING, I’M HOWLING,” one of the many tweets read, with another reading: “Not Neil Gaiman shading Jo Rowling on Sandman.”
However, others called out the show for the reference; some believed it to merely be a nod to the author’s success, while others felt the mention of Rowling detracted from their enjoyment of the series.
“New Sandman episode passingly mentions JK Rowling in a positive light,” one fan wrote, adding: “They did not need to do that lol, holy s***.”
Rowling has recently found herself involved in a high-profile argument with author Joanne Harris after claiming she didn’t support her when she received death threats over her views on transgender people.
The author’s accusations centred around Chocolat writer Harris’s position as head of the Society of Authors union and Rowling’s controversial opinions on trans politics, and came after British-Indian author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York on Friday (12 August).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies