And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker shares first behind-the-scenes photos from season two of Sex and the City reboot
‘Just this much. For now,’ teased Parker as HBO Max show goes into production
Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of And Just Like That have shared the first behind-the-scenes photos from the second season of the Sex and the City reboot.
The HBO Max show, which reunites Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis’s characters in their fifties, has started production.
“Just this much. For now. X, SJ,” Parker posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of the script for Episode 201, but making sure to cross out its title.
Sara Ramírez, who plays a comedian and the love interest of Nixon’s Miranda in the series, posted a picture revealing the cover pages of the scripts for the first two episodes of the second season.
The photo shows Ramírez’s name card alongside the name of her character, with a booklet of “Social Media Guidelines” from HBO.
Evan Handler, who portrays Harry (husband of Davis’s Charlotte), also shared pictures of the table read and the entrance of the Silvercup Studios in New York.
And Just Like That’s wardrobe department meanwhile posted a picture of Handler attending a fitting.
Fans were ecstatic to recently discover that John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan, a former flame of Parker’s Carrie, in the second season.
Mr Big actor Chris Noth is not thought to be returning to the series, after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women (allegations that he denied). He was also edited out of the season one finale.
Kim Cattrall, who is engaged in a longstanding feud with Parker, did not reprise her role as Samantha in the spin-off.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies