And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker shares first behind-the-scenes photos from season two of Sex and the City reboot

‘Just this much. For now,’ teased Parker as HBO Max show goes into production

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 22 September 2022 07:33
Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of And Just Like That have shared the first behind-the-scenes photos from the second season of the Sex and the City reboot.

The HBO Max show, which reunites Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis’s characters in their fifties, has started production.

“Just this much. For now. X, SJ,” Parker posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of the script for Episode 201, but making sure to cross out its title.

Sara Ramírez, who plays a comedian and the love interest of Nixon’s Miranda in the series, posted a picture revealing the cover pages of the scripts for the first two episodes of the second season.

The photo shows Ramírez’s name card alongside the name of her character, with a booklet of “Social Media Guidelines” from HBO.

Evan Handler, who portrays Harry (husband of Davis’s Charlotte), also shared pictures of the table read and the entrance of the Silvercup Studios in New York.

And Just Like That’s wardrobe department meanwhile posted a picture of Handler attending a fitting.

Fans were ecstatic to recently discover that John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan, a former flame of Parker’s Carrie, in the second season.

Mr Big actor Chris Noth is not thought to be returning to the series, after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women (allegations that he denied). He was also edited out of the season one finale.

Kim Cattrall, who is engaged in a longstanding feud with Parker, did not reprise her role as Samantha in the spin-off.

