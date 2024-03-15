For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton tore into Meghan Markle in the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Since the series started on ITV earlier this month, all three of the housemates have not held back when sharing their candid views on stars ranging from James Corden and Phillip Schofield to Simon Cowell and Jedward, which prompted a retaliation from the former X Factor contestants.

The latest person to be criticised was Meghan Markle, with Walsh wondering aloud: “Does anybody like that girl?”

When the trio praised Kate Middleton for “stepping into” Diana’s shoes, and wearing her engagement ring, Osbourne asked: “Can you imagine if that had gone to Meghan?”, which caused all three to groan.

Louis asked: “Does anybody like her, apart from Harry?”, Britton, who described Meghan as “mysterious”, said: “I want to be able to believe what I see – that pretty face, a mother and loving her husband – but there's also, perhaps, a feel [of] that manipulation behind all of that.”

When Walsh said Osbourne “feels that”, she replied: “Very much so. I think it’s all put on. I think she’s acting the whole time.” Britton added: “I just want Harry and the children to be happy. I want Harry to come home – make it up with William, get back in the fold and do what he's good at.”

Walsh asked: “What's he good at?" to which Britton said: "Service [and] raising money,” with Osbourne stating: “He’s very good with people.”

Here, Levi Roots stepped in to call Meghan and Harry “brilliant people together”, with his family posting on social media after the scene aired: “We’re Harry and Meghan lovers in this household.”

Osbourne has a history of making her views about Markle known. In 2023, while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Osbourne said her public displays of affection with Prince Harry were “disingenuous”.

Fern Britton and Louis Walsh made jibes against Meghan Markle on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (itv)

In 2021, after Morgan quit Good Morning Britain following a controversial rant about Markle, Osbourne defended the broadcaster, writing on X/Twitter: “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you,” Osbourne tweeted. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

This led to a tumultuous time for Osbourne, who ended up in a terse back-and-forth with Sheryl Underwood, her former co-star on US series The Talk.

Explaining her support for Morgan, Osbourne said: “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist.

When the show returned after an advert break, Osbourne tearfully asked Underwood in a raised voice: ‘I will ask you again, Sheryl... and don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me. This is the situation, you tell me where you have heard him say racist things. Educate me.”

Sharon Osbourne on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Underwood calmly replied that it wasn’t “exact words of racism” but “the implication and the reaction to it” and that she wasn’t trying to accuse Osbourne of being racist.

“I think it’s too late, I think that seed’s already sewn,” Osbourne said.

A review into the heated discussion by network CBS, found in part that Osbourne’s behaviour towards her co-hosts during the 10 March episode “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”, and she left the show.