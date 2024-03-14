Louis Walsh declared his love for Take That but made a dig at band member Mark Owen in Celebrity Big Brother.

The former X Factor judge was sitting with fellow housemates Sharon Osbourne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu when Walsh declared: “I love Gary Barlow.”

Later on in Wednesday’s episode (13 March), Walsh and Osbourne discussed the boyband again and referred to Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014.

Walsh said: “He only did a bit of dancing.

“It was Gary and Mark who led the vocals.

“Mark’s got old, he has got very old.”