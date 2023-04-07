Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Mandalorian showrunner has defended the Star Wars series after fan backlash.

In March, the Star Wars spin-off returned for a third season, but fans of the show have been vocal in their opinions that the series has experienced a dip in quality.

It’s been strongly argued by critics, as well as viewers on social media, that the series’s first two seasons were much stronger, with each instalment of the latest run proving divisive by sidelining the main plot in favour of welcoming an array of guest stars.

For example, the latest episode featured Jack Black, Christopher Lloyd and music star Lizzo.

Speaking at the first day of Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday (7 April), Dave Filoni spoke about whose story the show is trying to tell, seemingly hinting at the frosty criticism thrown at the series in recent weeks.

Empire reports Filoni as “talking about how The Mandalorian season 3 is about reflecting different points of view in the galaxy, and that Star Wars is made by creators, each with their own point of view”.

Meanwhile, @RobKeyes reported that director Rick Famuyiwa poked fun at the rumour that the show’s title is not even about the lead character, played by Pedro Pascal, by asking: “Who are we even talking about?”

The Mandalorian continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.