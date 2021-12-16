Craig Revel Horwood has said that it’s “still possible” for AJ Odudu to perform in Saturday (18 November) night’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

The TV presenter is one of three finalists competing for the Glitterball trophy, but suffered a major blow on Monday (13 December) after sustaining a “traumatic” foot injury during training.

During an interview on It Takes Two on Wednesday (15 December), a tearful Odudu confirmed that she is “unable to stand on [her] right foot” and currently needs crutches to walk. As a result, she will not be able to rehearse for the final

However, appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (16 December), judge Horwood provided fans with an update, saying that Odudu had now been treated and that she was hopeful she’d be able to perform in the final.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Horwood said. “She’s had treatment yesterday, thank goodness, she thinks she’s going to be able to get through it.”

He continued: “Like any sportsperson, you soldier on. She’s worked months and months to get to this point. I think she just went over on it and hurt a ligament… It is possible, let’s just wait and see. She’s so good.”

Speaking about her injury, Odudu said that the pain had come on “so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited”.

Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington are due to perform three times on Saturday, with two fast-paced numbers they’ve done before (their jive and charleston) and the showdance.

Should Odudu not be able to perform, she will finish in third place, leaving EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite to compete to be named series champion.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday 18 December at 7pm on BBC One.