Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2024 launch show was watched by almost a million fewer viewers than last year, figures have indicated.

Overnight TV ratings suggest that an average of 5.5 million viewers tuned into watch the BBC One programme return from 7.20pm to 9pm, under a cloud of controversy surrounding its professional dancers.

Viewing figures have fluctuated over the years, and an increasing number of people watch on BBC iPlayer or catch-up TV, which are not captured in overnight data.

A total of 6.2 million viewers watched the first episode of Strictly in 2023, while an average of 5.4 million watched 2022’s launch. The 2021 pre-recorded launch show drew in seven million.

A peak of 5.7 million tuned in to watch the launch show at the weekend; last year the series enjoyed a peak of 6.7 million viewers during its first show.

This year’s launch show not only gave viewers their first glimpse at the celebrity contestants’ dancing skills, but also celebrated the emotional comeback of fan-favourite professional dancer Amy Dowden following her breast cancer diagnosis.

open image in gallery Dowden returned to the dance floor for the 2024 ‘Strictly’ launch ( BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron )

The pre-record episode saw the Welsh dancer perform a stunning routine, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease”. It saw her as the central focus, and ended with her being lifted by other dancers.

She was also partnered for the first time since she was paired with EastEnders star James Bye in 2022, and found a lump in 2023 shortly before her honeymoon. She will be dancing with JLS singer JB Gill.

The other 14 celebrity contestants, who range from Love Island stars to Olympians and TV presenters, also met their professional partners for the first time. See the full breakdown of dance couples here.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

There were no same-sex couples in the show for the first time since 2019.

open image in gallery The stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 ( BBC/Guy Levy )

A BBC spokesman said that “Strictly pairings have never been about ticking boxes”, and each season of the show is “unique and there is no hard and fast rule on the show regarding same-sex pairings”.

The launch show ended with a poignant tribute to former contestant Dave Myers and professional dancer Robin Windsor. TV chef Myers, best known for his work as one half of The Hairy Bikers, appeared on the show with pro dancer Karen Hauer in 2013. He died of cancer at the age of 66, in February this year.

That same month also marked the death of former British pro Windsor, who competed on the show for four series from 2010 to 2013. He was 44.

There was no mention on the show of the accusations that have hit Strictly during its 20th anniversary year.

Findings into an investigation launched by the BBC are yet to be revealed, after allegations were made about Giovanni Pernice by 2023 Strictly participant Amanda Abbington.

The Sherlock star was the first to publicly allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice, who denies any wrongdoing and has left the show.

Fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima also departed, and said he “wasn’t meaning to kick” his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott and did not know where the Love Island star’s allegations had come from.

See the biggest talking points from the 2024 Strictly launch here.

Additional reporting by Press Association