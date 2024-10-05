✕ Close Strictly 'hidden' mic captures Nick Knowles's funny confession during live dance

Lights… camera… action! It’s time for Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

It is week three of BBC’s dancing competition, with the remaining contestants performing on tonight’s episode to some very recognisable tunes.

Tonight (5 October), the stars are performing numbers to the soundtrack of films including Paddington, Wonka, and The Little Mermaid.

Topping the leaderboard last week, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and professional Aljaž Škorjanec, will perform the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. You can find the full list of who is performing to what song here.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has had to pull out of this week’s competition after sustaining another injury. As per the competition’s rules, he and Luba Musthuk will receive a bye through to next week.

Movie Week arrives after the first elimination of the season, which saw Olympic champion Tom Dean booted from the series.

Tonight’s episode also comes days after the BBC published its findings of an investigation into accusations against Gionvanni Pernice of abusive behaviour.

The broadcaster cleared Pernice of some of the most serious allegations levelled against him, while also issuing an apology to actor Amanda Abbington who filed a complaint against Pernice.