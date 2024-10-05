Strictly Come Dancing LIVE: Movie Week underway after injured celeb was forced to pull out
All the updates from week three of the BBC dancing competition including the all-important voting rules
Lights… camera… action! It’s time for Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing.
It is week three of BBC’s dancing competition, with the remaining contestants performing on tonight’s episode to some very recognisable tunes.
Tonight (5 October), the stars are performing numbers to the soundtrack of films including Paddington, Wonka, and The Little Mermaid.
Topping the leaderboard last week, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and professional Aljaž Škorjanec, will perform the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. You can find the full list of who is performing to what song here.
DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has had to pull out of this week’s competition after sustaining another injury. As per the competition’s rules, he and Luba Musthuk will receive a bye through to next week.
Movie Week arrives after the first elimination of the season, which saw Olympic champion Tom Dean booted from the series.
Tonight’s episode also comes days after the BBC published its findings of an investigation into accusations against Gionvanni Pernice of abusive behaviour.
The broadcaster cleared Pernice of some of the most serious allegations levelled against him, while also issuing an apology to actor Amanda Abbington who filed a complaint against Pernice.
Toyah’s up next
Toyah has a lot to prove tonight. Last week, she finished bottom of the combined leaderboard with a score of 30 and just about kept her place in the competition after controversially winning the dance off in Sunday’s show.
And now she has to perform a Samba, one of the toughest dance styles to master. It’s unfortunate timing, to say the least.
This isn’t the first time Movie Week has featured a The Little Mermaid-themed performance, either — though the lovely Scott Mills’ “Under The Sea” Samba fell into the ‘Memorable for the wrong reasons’ category. Fingers crossed Toyah does better…
Montell brings the fire
Opening the show is always nerve-wracking but Montell - AKA Fire from ITV’s Gladiators reboot - made that look reasonably easy with her Dreamgirls-themed Tango.
And to top it off, Craig has agreed with Anton during the judges’ comments. I don’t have the stats on this to hand but that feels like a Strictly first.
Scores-wise, Montell has landed a total of 28 with every judge giving a 7. A solid start!
Our first glimpse at the costumes
Nothing says Movie Week quite like a remarkable transformation - and the celebs’ entrances gave us our first look at this year’s efforts.
I’m already loving Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland’s Wayne’s World get-ups.
They get a solid 10 from me.
A reminder on how to vote
If you’re watching Strictly with me, then you’ll have no problem seeing the (many) reminders that voting opens once all the couples have danced.
But if you’re checking the blog while away from the TV then fear not - I’ll let you know when the lines open.
As usual, you can vote three times via the BBC’s Strictly website (splitting your votes between different couples, or giving them all to one pair), or via a phone call or text. The numbers will be given out when the vote is open so stay tuned.
Movie Week has begun!
And we’re off!
We should have 14 couples dancing this evening but we’ll be one short as Nick Knowles had suffered an(other) injury. As per the Strictly rules, he has received a bye - each couple is allowed one per series - and will return to the ballroom next week.
Tonight’s episode will see the celebrities transform iconic characters - think Lara Croft, Willy Wonka and George of the Jungle - so there’s a strong chance we’ll see a truly memorable performance or two, whether that’s for good or bad reasons.
And it’s early in the competition but week three has previously delivered a 10. Could one of the celebrities manage it tonight? And by ‘one of’, I mean Tasha.
Five minutes to go!
Here’s a reminder of what dances we’ll be seeing tonight as our celebrity contestants channel their favourite Hollywood stars...
ICYMI: here are all the stars competing on this season
Grab your popcorn!
It’s less than one hour until Movie Week kicks off on Strictly Come Dancing... here’s some behind-the-scenes action to set the mood.
Claudia Winkleman shares special gift from Vito Coppola
Hours ahead of tonight’s broadcast, co-host Claudia Winkleman shared an Instagram story thanking professional dancer Vito Coppola for a delicious gift
“WE LOVE YOU @VitoCoppola,” wrote Winkleman, alongside a photograph of a package of food labelled: “PARMAGIANA FROM VITO.”
TV medic Dr Punam Krishan, who is partnered with Gorka Márquez, teased the performance on Thursday’s episode of spin-off show It Takes Two.
The pair will be performing a traditional Bollywood dance for Movie Week, in a nod to Dr Krishan’s South Asian heritage.
“What we’re doing, is for the first time, it’s never been done before,” Marquez had hinted during last week’s results show.
