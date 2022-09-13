Brett Goldstein gives Ted Lasso fans hope series might not be ending after all
Apple TV+ sitcom enjoyed a successful night at the Emmys
Brett Goldstein has given Ted Lasso fans hope that the series might not neccessarily come to an end after its forthcoming third season.
The hit football comedy, released on Apple TV+, stars Jason Sudeikis as an NFL coach who moves to England to coach a Premier League football team.
Several of the show’s creators and stars have previously suggested that the sitcom’s third season will in fact be its last, prompting devastated reactions from fans.
Goldstein, who plays the curmudgeonly veteran midfielder Roy Kent, offered his thoughts on the prospect at a media event after the 2022 Emmys on Monday (12 September).
“The plan is entirely in Jason [Sudeikis]’s hands. I know all of us would happily do this for 20 years,” he said, per IndieWire. “And then say, ‘Maybe we need to wrap this up, because these footballers are all on crutches’.
“It’s entirely up to Jason,” he added. “We’ve been writing this as if it’s the end, but it might not be. But I really don’t know.”
At the Emmys, Ted Lasso took home several of the night’s biggest awards, including Outstanding Comedy, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (for Sudeikis), and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (for Goldstein).
