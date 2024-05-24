For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anticipation is building for the third season of hit TV show The Bear after the release of a thrilling new trailer that sees Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney lamenting: “This is a dysfunctional kitchen!”

The new season of the hit show will be released in full on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 27 June.

The chaotic comedy-drama, documenting the lives of the employees of a Chicago sandwich shop, was one of the biggest successes at this year’s TV celebrations, including the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Critics Choice Awards.

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach were repeatedly rewarded for their acting skills, along with the series in general.

Despite the third season still not having aired, it has been reported that the show has already been picked up for a fourth season.

Rumors about a fourth season began after local Chicago press hinted at the TV show shooting additional episodes in the area, outside of season three’s planned installments.

Jeremy Allen White in season three of ‘The Bear' ( FX/Hulu/Disney+ )

It is thought that the decision to film two seasons of the program without a break is due to the schedules of the actors, with Edebiri and White being particularly in demand.

In 2023, Edebiri, who plays sous-chef Sydney, starred in several additional projects including Bottoms, Theater Camp, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The 28-year-old also made a cameo in the charming teaching faculty comedy, Abbott Elementary.

White, who plays tortured head chef Carmy, recently acted in the Zac Efron-fronted wrestling drama The Iron Claw alongside Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson.

The Bear - Season 3 trailer

When the third season was announced, FX entertainment president Nick Grad spoke of the network’s excitement for the future of the show.

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” he said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to partner with [producers and writers] Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

The Bear seasons one and two are currently available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.