The Crown: Who is playing Prince Harry and Prince William next?
Set in the Nineties, seasons five and six of the Netflix drama will feature younger depictions of William and Harry
Since the launch of its first season in 2016, The Crown has captured the imaginations of millions around the world.
A dramatisation of the royal family during reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the Netflix series has depicted key points in the late monarch’s life, from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 to, in the most recent season, the early stages of Prince Charles’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.
Since the Queen’s death at age 96 on 8 September, there has been a resurgence of interest in the programme, with many curious to know just how accurately the storylines represent real-life occurrences.
Season five is due to begin streaming on the platform in November and will feature a new set of cast members to represent the family in the early to mid-Nineties.
Imelda Staunton will lead the new ensemble as the Queen, succeeding Olivia Colman who played the monarch in seasons three and four.
Who is playing Prince William?
Season five will feature Senan West as young William.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Rufus Kampas and Ed McVey will portray Prince William in his earlier and later teenage years respectively in season six.
Also recently cast was newcomer Meg Bellamy in the role of Kate Middleton as she meets William at St Andrew’s University in 2001.
Who is playing Prince Harry?
For season five, child actors Teddy Hawley and Will Powell will portray the young Prince Harry.
Currently, the actor (or actors) portraying Prince Harry in The Crown’s sixth and final season are yet to be announced.
In 2021, the Duke of Sussex suggested that Damian Lewis could play him on the show, during a chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Corden agreed, telling Harry that the Homeland star was a “great shout”.
“I think Damian Lewis as you and me as William, that’s casting,” Corden said, with Harry sarcastically replying: “It’s not great casting, but it is casting.”
Season five of The Crown will be available on Netflix in November.
Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies