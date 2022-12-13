The White Lotus: Aubrey Plaza ‘knows’ Harper and Cameron did ‘more’ than kiss

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unlike Seth Meyers, Aubrey Plaza isn’t so trusting of her White Lotus character.

In the final episodes of Mike White’s drama-comedy, Plaza’s Harper manipulates her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) into believing she may have cheated on him with his friend Cameron (Theo James).

However, when Ethan confronts her about her alleged affair, Harper chalks her infidelities up to “just a kiss”.

So while things are left ambiguous, talk show host Meyers told Plaza he “believed Harper”.

During Plaza’s Monday (12 December) appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she was asked what she thought “actually happened”.

Plaza admitted that she hadn’t seen the final cut of the season two finale, before throwing the question back at Meyers, who responded: “I believed Harper. I believed that they kissed.”

“That’s what I said? That we kissed?” Plaza countered. “I know what happened.”

Aubrey Plaza in ‘The White Lotus' (Sky)

“We did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting, and there was no penetration,” she replied mischievously.

Plaza again asked Meyers what he thought happened, after which he repeated: “Like I said, I believed Harper that it was just a kiss.”

“Just a kiss?” the actor questioned.

“Yeah. You’re making me feel like a dope now that I believed your performance,” Meyers laughed. “I think maybe each of you grabbed the other one’s butt – through clothes!”

“I think I grabbed a little more than that,” Plaza retorted.

The White Lotus aired its blistering season two finale over the weekend, surprising fans with a big death reveal.

Afterwards, series creator White explained why he chose to kill off a main character.

Read here for five major clues you may have missed that teased who would be wheeled out of the hotel in a body bag.