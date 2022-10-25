Jump to content

This Morning’s Tuesday episode cancelled due to Rishi Sunak ITV News broadcast

Daytime series has been replaced in the schedules

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 25 October 2022 10:14
Holly Willoughby rolls eyes as Phillip Schofields cuts her off on This Morning

There will be no episode of This Morning on Tuesday (25 October).

Those tuning in to watch the weekday morning show hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield might be surprised to find that ITV has replaced it in the schedules.

This is due to the channel putting on an ITV News Special instead, which will focus on a briefing from newly appointed prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, who was previously Chancellor of the Exchequer, has replaced Liz Truss. She resigned on 20 October after just 44 days in the job.

TV critic Scott Bryan posted on Twitter: “This Morning replaced with an ITV News Special from Number 10. BBC One is doing a BBC News Special from 10am today.”

Shortly after, the show’s official Twitter page shared a photo of the empty sofa in the studio.

It then added: “#ThisMorning will be off-air today due to ITV’s news coverage of the new Prime Minister, but we’ll be back tomorrow from 10am!”

‘This Morning’s Tuesday episode (25 October) was cancelled

The series will return to ITV as normal on Wednesday (26 October).

Sunak said he was “humbled and honoured” to take over from Truss as prime minister, in his first public address since taking the Tory leadership.

Speaking ahead of his formal appointment by King Charles – which could take place as soon as tomorrow – Sunak said: “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and to give back to the country I owe so much to.”

Several celebrities, including People just Do Nothing star Asim Chaudhry, have backed The Independent’s campaign for a general election after the recent weeks of chaos in British politics.

