Tom Cruise fans baffled by actor’s ‘bizarre’ Lion King stunt with James Corden

Tom Cruise fans have shared their reactions to the actor’s appearance on The Last Last Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special.

The Top Gun: Maverick star appeared on the special, which aired shortly before the final episode of James Corden’s late-night talk show.

In his segment, Cruise gatecrashed a Broadway performance of the Lion King musical alongside Corden.

Dressed as the characters Pumbaa and Timon respectively, Cruise and Corden launched into a rendition of the famous song “Hakuna Matata”.

In an extended video released online, Cruise can also be seen singing the musical number “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”.

While many voiced their appreciation for the stunt, some viewers branded the segment “bizarre”.

“This may be the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen Tom Cruise do,” one person wrote (which may be quite the claim).

“Is anyone watching the James Corden prime time special?? Him and Tom Cruise are so chaotic together,” another person commented.

“I’ve seen Tom Cruise do so many crazy things, but I never thought I see him do something like this. I can’t stop laughing. I will miss James and Tom’s friendship,” someone else remarked.

“10/10 no notes. Incredible,” someone else wrote.

Cruise has previously appeared on Corden’s series multiple times, including last year, when he memorably re-enacted an aerial Top Gun stunt with Corden in tow.

According to Corden, Cruise was “adamant” about appearing on his show one last time.

James Corden and Tom Cruise (CBS)

Towards the end of his final episode, Corden addressed the audience and issued a warning for America as he prepared to head back to the UK.

As well as Cruise, Corden’s final show included guests such as Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, who at one point demolished the host’s desk with a sledgehammer.

Five of Corden’s rival talk show hosts also appeared in a sketch, warning the presenter not to give away “sacred secrets”.