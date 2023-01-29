SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday Night Live addressed the killing of Tyre Nichols in a rare serious moment for the sketch show.

Earlier this week, the unarmed 29-year-old died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, who have all been charged with second-degree murder.

In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by the officers, who are later seen bragging about the arrest.

On Saturday (29 January), SNL kicked off with a sketch showing cast member Mikey Day playing American lawyer Merrick Garland to discuss a matter of subjects.

These included the “classified papers” that were found in Joe Biden’s personal possession as well as the house of ex-Vice President Mike Pence.

However, the sketch took a serious turn when Kenan Thompson, who was playing an FBI Special Agent, returned at the end.

He said: “Hey boss, when we done playing with your little papers, we gonna head down to Memphis and make sure justice is served down there too, right?”

Day, as Garland, replied: “I sincerely hope so,” to which Thompson said: “Yeah, you damn right – just making sure.”

The studio audience gathered in New York applauded Thompson’s comment.

Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day address the Memphis killing of Tyre Nichols on ‘SNL’ (YouTube)

The shocking footage of Nichols’ arrest has led to widespread protests across Memphis and beyond.

An independent autopsy released by his family shows he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.