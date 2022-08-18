Jump to content
University Challenge: Amol Rajan announced as new host as Jeremy Paxman exits

Paxman announced his exit as quizmaster on Tuesday (16 August)

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 18 August 2022 10:26
Comments
University Challenge contestant confuses Godzilla with Lassie

Amol Rajan has been announced as the new presenter of University Challenge.

On Tuesday (16 August), Jeremy Paxman revealed that he’d be stepping down from his role as host after 28 years, ending his reign as the longest-serving current quizmaster on British television.

Currently the BBC’s media editor, Rajan was the editor of The Independent from 2013 to 2016.

In a statement, Rajan said: “Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory. I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants.

“It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa.”

Rajan initially joined The Independent in August 2007. Before becoming the editor in June 2013, he moved around the publication in the roles of news reporter, sports correspondent, columnist, comment editor and editor of IndyVoices.

As well as referencing Bamber Gascoigne, the first University Challenge quizmaster, Rajan stated that he was conscious of taking over the mantle from Paxman.

“I have vast shoes to fill,” his statement continued. “With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever.

“I won’t stop thinking today about my late, beloved Dad, whose devotion to Education brought him to England, whose love of Knowledge I imbibed as a kid, and whose belief in the noble challenge of university so shaped my life.

“I’ll devote my first Starter for 10 to him – and to the millions of quiz fiends who, like me, love those rare occasions when they know the answer before the students do.”

Along with Rajan, others frontrunners for the role included Fiona Bruce, Sandi Toksvig, Richard Osman, Dara Ó Briain, Richard Ayoade and Alison Hammond.

