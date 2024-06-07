Who is Dr Michael Mosley? This Morning star missing on Greek Island

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A search and rescue operation is underway for the TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley who has gone missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi, his agent has confirmed. The 67-year-old failed to return from a hike on Wednesday (5 June).

“Have you seen this man?” a post in a local Facebook group read alongside a photo of the TV health expert.

“He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Before turning to the health sector, Dr Mosley became a banker in London following an undergraduate degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at the New College, Oxford.

After two years in banking, he moved into medicine and studied medical psychology at the Royal Free Hospital Medical School, where he qualified as a doctor.

Dr Mosley subsequently became disillusioned with psychiatry and segwayed into television when he joined the BBC’s trainee assistant producer scheme.

For the past 25 years, he has been working as a documentary maker and science journalist. Currently, he hosts the Just One Thing podcast for the BBC and makes regular appearances on programmes like This Morning and The One Show.

TV doctor Michael Mosley has gone missing after failing to return from a hike in Greece ( Supplied )

The 67-year-old also presented the Channel 4 programme Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor. For the BBC Four documentary Infested!Living with Parasites, Dr Mosley even lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks as an experiment.

Dr Mosley recieved multiple accolades for his work and has been given an Emmy nod for BBC science documentary The Human Face, presented by John Cleese and featuring a raft of human faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

The TV doctor is credited with creating the 5:2 diet as a means of losing weight, which involves two days of fasting each week. He has also advocated for The Fast 800 diet, which revolves around Mediterranean-style meals and intermittent fasting.

Mosley’s friends grew concerned for his whereabouts after he did not return for six hours ( PA Media )

Dr Mosley was wearing a blue cap, blue shirt and a pair of shorts the last time he was seen in Greece, with one user on a local forum claiming he “left his phone at his accommodation” when he went on a hike on Wednesday morning.

“These days it should be pretty difficult to get lost on Symi as so many of the paths have been surfaced and there is a lot more activity even in the most remote areas,” they added.

Dr Mosley has three children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist.

According to the MailOnline, Bailey, 62, raised the alarm after he failed to return by 7.30pm after setting out on a hike on Wednesday afternoon.