Michael Mosley reportedly told his wife and friends he wasn’t feeling well, before going missing on the Greek island of Symi.

Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raised the alarm after he failed to return back to their accommodation after embarking on a coastal walk on the Dodecanese island of Symi on Wednesday afternoon (5 June).

Greek journalist Ioanna Niaoti gave an update on the search for Mosley on TalkTV on Friday (7 June), saying he had told those he was with he was not feeling well.

She said: “He stated this to his wife and the other couple that he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to return to where they were staying.”