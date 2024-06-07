Michael Mosley’s possible journey on Symi detailed by Greece local

Michael Mosley's possible journey he took after going missing has been described by a local on the Greek island of Symi.

The 67-year-old TV doctor's wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raise the alarm after he failed to return back to their accommodation after embarking on a coastal walk on the Dodecanese island on Wednesday afternoon (5 June).

Police have launched a search and rescue operation for him.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Dawn, who says she is a friend of the person Mr Mosley was staying with, said a walk he may have taken is "not overly rugged or something that would be seen to be too dangerous. It's something that tourists do every every day."