Michael Mosley - latest: Search underway for This Morning doctor after going missing on Greek hiking trip
The 67-year-old presenter and columnist failed to return from a walk on Wednesday afternoon
TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing while on holiday on a Greek island, his agent has confirmed.
A search and rescue operation is underway in Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands, after the 67-year-old failed to return from a walk on Wednesday.
A post on a local Facebook group, which included a picture of the medic, read: "Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick's at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him.
“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”
Known for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, Dr Mosley is understood to have been on holiday with his wife Dr Clare Bailey, who raised the alarm.
He is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of documentaries about diet and exercise.
Last seen on social media on Wednesday to promote show
In his last post on social media, just hours before he went missing, the medic promoted his BBC Radio 4 show Just One Thing.
Taking to Instagram, he said: “If time is tight, what’s the one thing that you should be doing to improve your health and wellbeing?
“In my Just One Thing series with BBC Radio 4, I explore the surprisingly simple top tips that are scientifically proven to change your life.”
Search and rescue efforts focused on path taken by Dr Mosley
The MailOnline reports that emergency services were focusing on the area of the path between the beach in Ayios Nikolaos to Pedi but have since expanded their search due to the amount of time lapsed.
“Right now there are four police, eight firemen, a drone and seven volunteers involved in the operation,” a senior police source told them.
Post on Facebook appeals for information
A community Facebook group on Symi appealed for information and uploaded a picture of Dr Mosley in shorts, a blue polo shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.
The post read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home.
“His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.
“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC.”
In an update on Thursday morning, they said a search and rescue team from Athens with sophisticated equipment was expected to arrive by 1pm local time.
Where is the Greek island of Symi?
The Greek island Symi is part of the Dodecanese island group off the coast of Rhodes and had a population of 2,590 in 2011.
It is known for it’s beaches and for the harbour at Symi Town and has a reputation as one of the more pictureseque islands in the region.
While there is no direction connection to the UK to Symi, tourists travel to Rhodes and are able to take the ferry.
Who is Dr Michael Mosley?
Dr Michael Mosley is a television journalist, producer and presenter who has worked for the BBC since 1985.
He regularly makes appearances on The One Show and This Morning, and has presented programmes on medicine and biology.
He is credited for the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight, which involves fasting for two days per week.
Mosley is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise among his documentaries.
The 67-year-old broadcaster did the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.
He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.
