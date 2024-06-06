Dr Michael Mosley is missing on the Greek Island of Symi ( Getty )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing while on holiday on a Greek island, his agent has confirmed.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands, after the 67-year-old failed to return from a walk on Wednesday.

A post on a local Facebook group, which included a picture of the medic, read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Known for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, Dr Mosley is understood to have been on holiday with his wife Dr Clare Bailey, who raised the alarm.

He is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of documentaries about diet and exercise.