The Daily Show host Jon Stewart called out Fox News on his show after anchors tried to link the total solar eclipse to immigration.

On Monday, a total solar eclipse plunged parts of the US into total darkness for up to four minutes, with the path of totality crossing directly over 44 million people.

Millions of spectators across the US, Mexico and Canada gathered to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

During Fox News’ coverage of the rare phenomenon, anchor Dana Perino brought up the topic of migrants crossing the US’s southern border with Mexico.

She warned viewers that the border would be “directly in the path of totality” when the “moon covers the sun for nearly four minutes”.

“We are told that officials are bracing for higher traffic than usual and that means a real opportunity for smugglers and cartels and migrants to come right in,” co-host Bill Hemmer chimed in.

Mr Stewart played a clip of the moment on his show on Monday night – then brutally shut down the rhetoric by stating the obvious.

“Or they could just wait till nighttime,” he quipped.

“Is there nothing Fox can’t tie to immigration?” he added before mocking the anchors as he envisioned the network delivering an even more bizarre scenario.

“This year’s cicada infestation provides perfect cover for Venezuelans,” he said.

Jon Stewart reacts to some of the right wing conspiracy theories about New York’s earthquake and the solar eclipse ( The Daily Show )

Mr Stewart also took a jab at Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who last week said the eclipse and Friday’s 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New York were “God sending American’s strong signs to tell us to repent”.

“How do you know that is what God meant?” Mr Stewart fired back.

“Why would God be so obtuse? Why would he do that? Or she? Why would she? Or how crazy it would be if God insisted on they/them?”

That led Mr Stewart to an even more important question.

“Is this s**t really how God works?” he asked.