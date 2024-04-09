President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump staring straight into the sun during the 2017 eclipse in a video shared on social media.

Biden posted the video showing himself in the exact spot at the White House where Trump stood and stared at a partial eclipse without eye protection.

Speaking ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday (8 April), Biden said: “Folks enjoy the eclipse but play it safe, don't be silly.”

A video of Trump looking at the eclipse without protective eyewear in 2017 went viral.

At one point, aides standing below the White House balcony shouted out: “Don’t look.”