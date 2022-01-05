Kazakhstan protests - live: Almaty airport seized by demonstrators amid anger over fuel price rise
Latest developments as they happen
Kazakhstan government resigns after violent fuel protests
Kazakhstan's presidential residence has been engulfed in flames and armed protesters have stormed another government building, as protests in the central Asian country turned violent amid anger at a rise in fuel prices.
Almaty airport has also been seized and a state of emergency declared following the worst unrest for more than a decade. All flights to and from Almaty have been temporarily cancelled after demonstrators seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city, reports said.
In response to the protests, the government has resigned while the president has vowed to take harsh measures to stop the unrest.
The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west, spreading across the country and on Tuesday large demonstrations broke out in the capital, Nur-Sultan.
Although they started over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Jazeera Airways becomes first to cancel flights to Almaty
Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended flights to Kazakhstan‘s biggest city Almaty as violent protests against the government there continued across the country.
“We will provide an update on our operations when we have further information,â an airline spokesperson said by email.
The Gulf carrier typically operates weekly flights to Almaty, its only destination in the Central Asian country.
Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai, which operate regular flights to Kazakhstan, separately said they were monitoring events in the country.
Tracking app FlightRadar24 showed there were no airborne aircraft en route to or from Almaty airport on Wednesday afternoon (close to midnight local time).
Full story: Kazakhstan unrest over fuel price rise
Here is my colleague Rory O’Sullivan with the full, developing story on Kazakhstan’s rapid descent towards unrest.
Kazakhstan protesters seize Almaty airport amid unrest over fuel price rise
State of emergency declared as unrest continues for a fourth day in the central Asian nation
Almaty airport seized and flights suspended
Protesters seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan‘s biggest city Almaty on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
All flights to and from Almaty are temporary cancelled, the source said.
Reports said at least 45 people were at the airport and that staff had left as the site was taken over by protesters.
State of emergency declared as president vows to act with ‘maximum severity'
Kazakhstan has declared states of emergency in the capital, the main city and provinces.
In a televised statement to the nation on Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that “we intend to act with maximum severity regarding law-breakers”.
Police have tried to turn back demonstrators with water cannon, tear gas and concussion grenades.
Mr Tokayev said police had been killed in clashes with demonstrators, but there were no immediate casualty figures for police or civilians.
In the statement, he also promised to make political reforms and announced that he was assuming the leadership of the national security council.
Presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city ‘engulfed in flames'
Protests in Kazakhstan began on 2 January and have since boiled over into violence across the country.
Here is the Associated Press report:
The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city has been engulfed in flames and armed protesters have stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply.
In response to the protests, the government resigned and the president vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest. Late in the day on Wednesday, Kazakh news sites became inaccessible, and the global watchdog organisation NetBlocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout.
But Russia’s Tass news agency reported from Kazakhstan that the presidential residence in Almaty, where thousands of demonstrators had gathered outside, was on fire and that the city’s main administration building, which includes the mayor’s office, was burning from top to bottom hours after demonstrators broke in.
Many of the demonstrators who converged on the mayoral office carried clubs and shields, according to earlier reports in Kazakh media.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the continuing unrest in Kazakhstan triggered by anger at rising fuel prices and wider resentment at the country’s government.
