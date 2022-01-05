✕ Close Kazakhstan government resigns after violent fuel protests

Kazakhstan's presidential residence has been engulfed in flames and armed protesters have stormed another government building, as protests in the central Asian country turned violent amid anger at a rise in fuel prices.

Almaty airport has also been seized and a state of emergency declared following the worst unrest for more than a decade. All flights to and from Almaty have been temporarily cancelled after demonstrators seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city, reports said.

In response to the protests, the government has resigned while the president has vowed to take harsh measures to stop the unrest.

The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west, spreading across the country and on Tuesday large demonstrations broke out in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

Although they started over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.