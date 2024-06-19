Putin gifts Kim Jong-un new limousine, dagger and tea set

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian president Vladimir Putin gifted his petrol head North Korean friend, Kim Jong-un, a new luxury limousine and other exquisite gifts during his historic state visit to Pyongyang.

The two leaders exchanged gifts on the sidelines of their summit to deepen their ties and take them to new levels as Russia and North Korea face growing isolation on the global stage.

The trip was marked with pomp as Mr Putin received a lavish welcome in North Korea and a throng of cheering crowd welcomed him,

The roads and streets were dotted with huge portraits of Mr Kim and Mr Putin and red roses and red carpet bedecked Mr Putin’s path.

The Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang where all major military parades are hosted saw buzzing crowds, rows of stallions, red balloons and mega posters of the two leaders adorning the grounds.

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Mr Putin gifted a Russian-built Aurus limousine, a tea set and an admiral’s dirk to his friend Mr Kim.

People release balloons in the air as Russia's president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attend a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Russian and North Korean leader greet crowd ( EPA )

Mr Putin in turn received various works of art depicting himself, including busts, presidential adviser Mr Yuri said.

The videos of the extravagant event showed the two leaders emerging from the sunroof of a car and waving at the crowd as they paraded through the streets.

It was followed by approximately 10 minutes of various mass-choreographed events, including dances and songs, along with a military ensemble delivering a 21-gun salute.

The Aurus Senat, retro-styled after the Soviet-era ZIL limousine, is the official Russian presidential car. Mr Putin rode in one during his most recent Kremlin inauguration ceremony in May.

It is the second such lavish gift by Mr Putin to the North Korean leader who is an avid automobile enthusiast. In February, Mr Putin sent a full-sized luxury sedan limousine by Aurus, Russia’s first luxury car brand.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ride an Aurus car in Pyongyang, ( via REUTERS )

Mr Kim, who has a large collection of luxury foreign cars, was pictured inspecting Mr Putin’s presidential Anrus Senat limousine when he travelled to Russia last year on a rare trip outside North Korea.

He has been spotted in a Maybach limousine, several Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports utility vehicle.

Mr Putin’s presents of luxury cars to Mr Kim are in violation of Moscow-backed United Nations Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang, which prohibit the supply of luxury goods including all “transportation vehicles” to the nation.

The meeting saw the two countries signing a new partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked.

The deal covers major areas including security, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties, marking the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.