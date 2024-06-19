Vladimir Putin received an official welcoming ceremony at Pyongyang’s main square on Wednesday 19 June, before beginning his summit talks with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

The Russian president is making his first trip in 24 years, after he said the two countries want to cooperate closely to overcome US-led sanctions in the face of intensifying confrontations with Washington.

North Korean state media has described the meeting as a historic event that demonstrates the “invincibility and durability” of the two nations’ friendship and unity.

The visit comes amid growing concerns about an arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with munitions for the conflict in Ukraine in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers.